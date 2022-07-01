Healthcare Pros
Report: 45% of people have not felt true happiness in 2-plus years

A recent global report shared findings through a survey that found many people have not felt...
A recent global report shared findings through a survey that found many people have not felt true happiness in over two years.(GoodLifeStudio via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - A global report released in June shared that nearly half of the people surveyed said they hadn’t felt true happiness for some time.

Oracle.com shared what it called a “Happiness Report” that was conducted in January. It found that 45% of people have not felt true happiness for more than two years and 25% don’t know or have forgotten what it means to feel truly happy.

More than half of the people (53%) in the survey shared that they wish money could buy happiness, while 88% are looking for new experiences to make them smile and laugh.

People are also prioritizing health (80%), personal connections (79%) and experiences (53%) to gain happiness.

“We’ve all been through some very tough years, and around the world, we’re short on happiness. We’re starved for experiences that make us smile and laugh, and brands can help,” said author and podcaster Gretchen Rubin.

Those surveyed also shared that they want brands to make them smile and laugh, with 78% believing companies can do more to deliver happiness to their customers and 91% preferring brands to be funny.

“Most business leaders want to make consumers laugh more and understand it’s a critical part of establishing a true relationship,” said Rob Tarkoff, with the Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience.

The report included insights from more than 12,000 consumers and business leaders across 14 countries. Its findings were based on a survey conducted by Savanta, Inc. It included people from multiple countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, France, China, Mexico and Brazil.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

