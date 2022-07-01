Healthcare Pros
Police: Missing Chesterfield teen found safe

Dulce Gomez was found safe and unharmed in Richmond.
Dulce Gomez was found safe and unharmed in Richmond.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police have found 16-year-old Dulce Gomez, who was last seen nearly a week ago.

On June 25, Gomez was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the 3500 Block of Meadowdale Blvd. Police say she was taking out the trash to a dumpster in the complex.

Gomez’s adult sister has received communication from her that suggests that she is gone against her will.

Police said they found Gomez safe and unharmed at a location in Richmond, and the investigation indicates she was not in any danger during her disappearance.

