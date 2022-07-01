News to Know for July 1: VEC overpayments; New laws; Independence Day events

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Let’s take a look at our top headlines for this Friday:

VEC To Collect Benefit Overpayments

The Virginia Employment Commission says it accidentally overpaid people $814 million during the pandemic. Now some people owe hundreds of thousands of dollars.

But there’s good news. If you can’t afford to repay the VEC, you can apply for a waiver so you won’t owe back the money.

Your waiver application will automatically be granted if the overpayments fell between March 2020 through June 2021. If the payments occurred after that, officials say you should still apply since you can still qualify for forgiveness.

VEC’s new commissioner says the agency has already forgiven $40 million in overpayments, receiving at least 33,000 waiver applications.

Several New Laws Take Effect Today

Most of the new laws passed by the General Assembly this year take effect today.

This includes a new criminal penalty for marijuana possession and a law that toughens the penalty for stealing catalytic converters.

Instead of a misdemeanor, it will be a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Also, there’s now a ban on facial recognition technology and expanded times and days you can hunt on public lands.

State Gas Tax Goes Up Today

As you prepare to fill up those tanks, here’s something to keep in mind.

Virginia’s state gas tax has gone up by seven percent.

It will be a little more than two cents per gallon and it goes directly to gas companies.

However, it still could affect consumer wallets, depending on how gas stations near you offset the cost.

AAA says gas companies could pass the cost onto the consumer over time. If that does happen, drivers could pay a little more than two cents per gallon.

Need Fourth of July Plans?

There are some fireworks shows you can catch!

In Richmond, you can head over to Dogwood Dell on Monday. The free event will feature a reading of the Declaration of Independence at 6 p.m. There will also be live music and a fireworks display.

Chesterfield’s annual celebration will be held at the county’s fairgrounds on Monday, and gates open at 5 p.m.

Henrico’s “Red, White and Lights” event is at Crump Park from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hot & Humid

The summer heat continues to pack a punch, and the humidity continues as we prepare for daily storm chances next week.

Today will be partly sunny, hot, and humid. Lows will be in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

