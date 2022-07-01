Healthcare Pros
Monkeypox vaccine arrives in Virginia

Virginia Health Department Monkeypox expert Julia Murphys said that currently, only two groups...
Virginia Health Department Monkeypox expert Julia Murphys said that currently, only two groups qualify for the JYNNEOS vaccine.
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Biden administration announced it will “enhance nationwide vaccination strategy” to slow down the spread of monkeypox.

The Virginia Health Department expected to receive the Monkeypox vaccine Friday. The vaccine being distributed is the JYNNEOS vaccine, which is administered in two doses, given 28 days apart.

Virginia Health Department monkeypox expert Julia Murphys said currently, only two groups qualify for the JYNNEOS vaccine.

“We’re primarily focused on contacts of reported monkeypox cases...” said Murphy. “And then also, we’re going to focus our initial allocation on people whose jobs may place them at higher risk for exposure to monkeypox like those who work in a lab.”

The department expects additional supplies and will expand the list of who qualifies for the vaccine. In the meantime, they recommend people avoid large gatherings.

Click here for more information from VDH about Monkeypox.

