Midlothian man wanted in Hanover construction fraud

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Midlothian man wanted for felony construction fraud.

Please see the attached #mediarelease. Geoffrey Cash, 34, Midlothian, is wanted for construction fraud (F). Please call HCSO at 804-365-6140 or @7801000 if you know his whereabouts. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/A2Jsls8AQo — Hanover Sheriff (@HanoverSheriff) July 1, 2022

Geoffrey Scott Cash, 34, was arrested in Virginia Beach in April for allegedly running a business named “Refresh Remodeling, LLC.”

Deputies said this recent charge comes after another person came forward after realizing they were also a victim of construction fraud after seeing that Cash was initially wanted back in April.

Investigators ask that any Hanover citizen who recognizes Cash and believes they may have been a victim of fraud contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.