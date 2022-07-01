Midlothian man wanted in Hanover construction fraud
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a Midlothian man wanted for felony construction fraud.
Geoffrey Scott Cash, 34, was arrested in Virginia Beach in April for allegedly running a business named “Refresh Remodeling, LLC.”
Deputies said this recent charge comes after another person came forward after realizing they were also a victim of construction fraud after seeing that Cash was initially wanted back in April.
Investigators ask that any Hanover citizen who recognizes Cash and believes they may have been a victim of fraud contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
