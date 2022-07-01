Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Lawsuits target Virginia school board sex-assault response

A pair of lawsuits that for years has plagued Virginia’s largest school system with allegations...
A pair of lawsuits that for years has plagued Virginia’s largest school system with allegations that it ignored students’ accusations of sex assaults are back in front of federal judges.(MGN)
By MATTHEW BARAKAT Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A pair of lawsuits that for years has plagued Virginia’s largest school system with allegations that it ignored students’ accusations of sex assaults are back in front of federal judges.

One of the lawsuits includes allegations of horrific abuse suffered by a student at a Fairfax County middle school and was the basis for a 2014 federal investigation.

The lawsuits attracted low-level attention when they were filed before the pandemic and became caught up in appeals.

Now, both cases are moving forward again in federal court, at a time when schools’ responses to alleged sex assaults are receiving more intense scrutiny.

In a statement, Fairfax County Public Schools defended its responses to the assault allegations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire

Latest News

Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Virginia and areas across the nation.
Bill toughening punishment for catalytic converter thefts takes effect July 1
Pharmacies limit emergency contraceptives; demand surges after overturning of Roe v. Wade
Pharmacies limit emergency contraceptives; demand surges after overturning of Roe v. Wade
A woman died, and a man was injured in a Petersburg shooting.
Woman dead, man injured in Petersburg shooting
Andrew Clinton Snead
Man charged with taking indecent liberties with child