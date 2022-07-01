Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: Settling into a summer pattern with heat and humidity

Late Saturday and Sunday bring our best rain chance this weekend
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:06 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A summer pattern takes hold with daily storm chances, plus heat and humidity in the week ahead.

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. Rain chance: 10%

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some isolated evening thunderstorms. Rain chance continues at night Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Looking drier with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high near 90 (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

