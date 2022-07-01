Friday Forecast: Settling into a summer pattern with heat and humidity
Late Saturday and Sunday bring our best rain chance this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A summer pattern takes hold with daily storm chances, plus heat and humidity in the week ahead.
Friday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. Rain chance: 10%
Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some isolated evening thunderstorms. Rain chance continues at night Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Sunday: Partly sunny to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Independence Day: Partly sunny. Looking drier with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high near 90 (Rain Chance: 20%)
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
