Friday Forecast: Settling into a summer pattern with heat and humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A summer pattern takes hold with daily storm chances, plus heat and humidity in the week ahead.

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. Rain chance: 10%

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some isolated evening thunderstorms. Rain chance continues at night Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Looking drier with a stray shower or storm possible. Lows in the low 70s, high near 90 (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Thursday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.