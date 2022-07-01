First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Richmond vaccine clinic
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Richmond on Friday.
She’s working with the Richmond and Henrico Health District following the recent approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under five.
Dr. Biden is expected to be at the vaccination clinic Friday afternoon.
This is a developing story - check back for updates.
