First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit Richmond vaccine clinic

She’s working with the Richmond and Henrico Health District following the recent approval of a...
She’s working with the Richmond and Henrico Health District following the recent approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under five. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is coming to Richmond on Friday.

She’s working with the Richmond and Henrico Health District following the recent approval of a COVID-19 vaccine for children under five.

Dr. Biden is expected to be at the vaccination clinic Friday afternoon.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

