Dog dead after man caught on camera poisoning animals, police say

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.
By 10/11 NOW and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN/Gray News) – At least one family dog was killed after being poisoned, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Animal control first responded to a report of dogs being poisoned on May 19, KOLN said.

The family’s 5-year-old German Shepherd, Vici, had already died and their 3-year-old Lab, Lyla, was being treated at the Nebraska Animal Medical Center.

Animal control set up a game camera on May 31 and captured video of a man approaching the kennel and putting in a can of food with some kind of orange pellets using tongs.

Police said a sample of the food has been sent to the Iowa State Veterinary Lab to identify what was inside.

Police are looking for the man seen in the surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

