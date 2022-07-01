Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit has completed its investigation into the William Fox Elementary School fire that happened on Feb. 11.

Investigators say it was accidental, but they couldn’t determine an exact cause.

Officials clarified that there is no evidence to support any criminal activity involved.

The school has now been turned back over to Richmond Public Schools.

