Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Cause of Fox Elementary School fire undetermined

RPS school leaders vote to renovate existing Fox Elementary building during special meeting
RPS school leaders vote to renovate existing Fox Elementary building during special meeting
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit has completed its investigation into the William Fox Elementary School fire that happened on Feb. 11.

Investigators say it was accidental, but they couldn’t determine an exact cause.

Richmond Fire Department, RPS release timelines of Fox Elementary fire response

Officials clarified that there is no evidence to support any criminal activity involved.

The school has now been turned back over to Richmond Public Schools.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Apollo Road shortly after 5 p.m.
2 critically injured in Henrico shooting
One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Prince George County on June 30.
18-year-old driver killed, passenger ejected in crash in Prince George
Andrew Clinton Snead
Powhatan band teacher charged with taking indecent liberties with child
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing

Latest News

Stoney wants to meet the protesters in person to apologize.
Videos of Lee monument tear-gassing incident to be released to Library of Virginia as part of settlement
Medical marijuana dispensary
New medical marijuana law goes into effect
New medical marijuana law goes into effect
New medical marijuana law goes into effect
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Henrico vaccine clinic
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Henrico vaccine clinic