18-year-old driver killed, passenger ejected in crash in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old man from Prince George County died in a head-on crash on Thursday night.

Police say Payton Faulkner was driving southbound on Robin Road in a Toyota Corolla when he crested the hill and struck a Ford F-150 head-on.

Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10 p.m. A passenger in his vehicle was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford has “significant injuries,” police said, and was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center.

“Investigator’s preliminary findings revealed that the driver of the Corolla was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed was a contributing factor,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone that information about the incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.