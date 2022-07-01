Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

18-year-old driver killed, passenger ejected in crash in Prince George

One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Prince George County on June 30.
One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Prince George County on June 30.(KTTC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old man from Prince George County died in a head-on crash on Thursday night.

Police say Payton Faulkner was driving southbound on Robin Road in a Toyota Corolla when he crested the hill and struck a Ford F-150 head-on.

Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene just after 10 p.m. A passenger in his vehicle was ejected and suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by helicopter to VCU Medical Center.

The driver of the Ford has “significant injuries,” police said, and was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center.

“Investigator’s preliminary findings revealed that the driver of the Corolla was not wearing a seatbelt, and speed was a contributing factor,” police said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone that information about the incident is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Officers were called to the 2400 block of Apollo Road shortly after 5 p.m.
2 critically injured in Henrico shooting
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing
Virginia State Police said a person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash on...
Person airlifted to hospital following crash on I-95
The winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
‘It was hard to believe!’: Henrico man wins $250,000 after using numbers he saw in a dream

Latest News

Here’s our list of events in Central Virginia celebrating the 4th.
Independence Day events in Central Va.
Starting July 1, the purchased gas cost (PGC) for Richmond Gas Works increased from 57 cents...
Richmond Gas Works announces price hike
VSP said everyone's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
10 teens, 2 adults injured in Cumberland van crash
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Midlothian man wanted in Hanover construction fraud