10 teens, 2 adults injured in Cumberland van crash

VSP said everyone's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Ten teenagers and two adults have been injured in a single-vehicle crash in Cumberland County Thursday evening.

At 5:46 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Oak Hill Road near the intersection with Trents Mill Road.

VSP said a 2019 Chevrolet passenger van was traveling on Oak Hill Road when it ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

The driver, Luca P. Gonzalez, 20, of Spotsylvania, Va., and passenger Felix Rodriquez, 21, of Lovingston, Va. were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Both were wearing a seatbelt.

Ten teenage boys were also riding in the van at the time of the crash, their injuries were also non-life-threatening.

