Virginia’s governor pushes 15-week abortion ban proposal

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - On the road in New Kent County, Virginia’s governor is making his views on abortion very clear. Glenn Youngkin says he’s a pro-life governor who is ready to change state law.

“What I put forward, I think is a very doable compromise. A 15-week pain threshold bill that people could come together and talk about and make sure that everyone understands the science behind it,” said Youngkin.

Youngkin has tasked a team of conservative lawmakers to come up with a bipartisan compromise over abortion regulations. But state Democrats say there’s no room for that.

“There is no consensus on this. There will be no compromise. Democrats are going to hold firm to give and continue to give women the rights that are theirs,” said Susan Swecker, Democratic Party of Virginia chairwoman.

Currently in Virginia, abortions are legal through the second trimester and only in the third trimester if it involves the health of the mother.

Youngkin wants lawmakers to introduce a bill in the upcoming January session of the Virginia General Assembly. He thinks he can find support for a 15-week ban.

“You are treating women like second-class citizens. Women have had this right to make their own decisions for 49 years now and we’re not going back,” said Swecker.

Democrats control the state Senate by a slim majority, and are holding Republicans back right now on making any changes to abortion regulations.

But if Republicans take over both chambers in 2023, Youngkin would not rule out a total ban on abortion. In the past, he’s said he supports exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother.

“I can’t even begin to look past this year right now. What we’ve got is a Democrat-controlled Senate and a Republican-controlled House and they need to work together,” said Gov. Youngkin.

The governor isn’t commenting on potential penalties either. He says that should also be part of the lawmakers’ discussion.

