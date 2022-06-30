Virginia Dept. of Health announces 5 more presumed cases of monkeypox

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health announced five additional presumed cases of monkeypox in the state.

The new cases bring Virginia’s total number to eight cases since May.

“Multiple countries, including the United States, are currently experiencing a monkeypox outbreak. To date, most, but not all, cases have occurred in persons who identify as gay, bisexual, or men who have sex with men (MSM). Few hospitalizations and one death have been reported globally in this outbreak thus far,” VDH said.

The new cases include three men from northern Virginia, one man from eastern Virginia and one man from the southwest region. VDH said they were all exposed to other people with monkeypox, and they are currently isolated.

VDH will continue to monitor their close contacts.

Although there is no approved treatment in the US for monkeypox, there are some treatment options.

“As with many viral illnesses, treatment mainly involves supportive care and relief of symptoms. For patients who have severe illness or are at high risk of developing severe illness, treatments can be accessed through the federal government with VDH coordination. Two vaccines are also available through the federal government as postexposure prophylaxis for people who had close contact with a person with monkeypox and are at highest risk of exposure,” VDH said.

