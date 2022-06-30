Virginia Department of Health launches firearm injuries dashboard

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health launched a new firearm injuries dashboard on Thursday.

The data show the number of firearm injuries being treated in emergency rooms. throughout the Commonwealth.

It also breaks the data down where you can search by health district, then by sex and age and also by race and ethnicity.

VDH says firearm injuries are a public health problem.

“Compared to 2019 there was a 76% increase in the number of firearm injuries in Roanoke City alone, so our Roanoke Health District and then 2020 to 2021 there was a 40% increase above that, so we are definitely seeing over the past two years a large increase in the number of firearm injuries,” said Lauren Yerkes, a VDH Injury and Violence Prevention Epidemiologist.

Yerkes says the focus of this data is to try to help prevent firearm injuries.

In the future VDH hopes to add more information to the dashboard.

For a link to the dashboard, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.