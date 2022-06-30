Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VDH launches firearm injuries dashboard

VDH said the dashboard shows the number and rate of emergency department visits from 2016-2022.
VDH said the dashboard shows the number and rate of emergency department visits from 2016-2022.
VDH said the dashboard shows the number and rate of emergency department visits from 2016-2022.(Source: CNN/file)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department has launched a new dashboard on firearm injuries.

This comes after the Firearm Injury Surveillance Thorugh Emergency Rooms (FASTER) funding was awarded to VDH by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The dashboard shows the number and rate of emergency department visits from 2016-2022.

“The misuse and mishandling of firearms constitute a significant cause of injury in Virginia,” said State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH. “This data set, obtained from emergency department records, will assist in the assessment of proximate causes of firearm-related injury, with an eye toward prevention of future injuries.”

The dashboard findings show:

  • The number of ED visits for firearm injury increased 72% from 2018 (1,635 visits per year) to 2021 (2,815 visits per year).
  • From January 2016 through May 2022, the majority of firearm injury ED visits in Virginia (86%) were among males.
  • Among racial groups, most ED visits for firearm injury occurred among Black patients. In 2021, 65% of ED visits for firearm injury were among Black patients, compared to 22% among White patients.
  • Young adults bear the highest burden of ED visits for firearm injury with nearly one-third (31%) occurring among adults aged 18-24 years in 2021.

VDH said it hopes to expand the firearm injuries dashboard to include data on firearm injury hospitalizations and deaths in the next year.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire

Latest News

The city is expected to choose a firm in July.
Diamond District finalists meet deadline to submit proposals
The plan will evaluate automobile, transit, bicycle, and pedestrian conditions along Staples...
VDOT to host public meeting for Staples Mill Road improvements
The new cases bring Virginia’s total number to eight cases since May.
Virginia Dept. of Health announces 5 more presumed cases of monkeypox
Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg is one of eight state-run psychiatric hospitals that...
Virginia is spending millions to boost security at state-run mental hospitals