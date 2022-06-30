Thursday Forecast: Settling into a summer pattern heading into the holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Heat and humidity slowly build over the next few days with our next chance for widespread showers and storms arriving this weekend.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Humid through midday but a drop in humidity this afternoon make it a decent summer day. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some isolated evening thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Partly sunny to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.