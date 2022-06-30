Police name person of interest in Portsmouth quadruple homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Portsmouth Police have announced a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed four people earlier this month.

A news release is now available for the Maple Ave homicide. We have identified the victims and notified their families. We are also looking for a vehicle of interest.

Follow this link to review the news release: https://t.co/rwPY9S4sDz https://t.co/HaLpqSbxIy — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) June 8, 2022

According to WVEC, police said they are looking for 36-year-old Latasha Taylor.

Two women and two men were shot and killed at a home in Portsmouth back on June 7 as the nation grappled with a surge in gun violence.

Police have not yet said what unfolded inside the house that led up to the shooting.

