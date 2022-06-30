Police name person of interest in Portsmouth quadruple homicide
Police have not yet said what unfolded inside the house that led up to the shooting.
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Portsmouth Police have announced a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed four people earlier this month.
According to WVEC, police said they are looking for 36-year-old Latasha Taylor.
Two women and two men were shot and killed at a home in Portsmouth back on June 7 as the nation grappled with a surge in gun violence.
Police have not yet said what unfolded inside the house that led up to the shooting.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.