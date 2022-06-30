Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police name person of interest in Portsmouth quadruple homicide

Police have not yet said what unfolded inside the house that led up to the shooting.
Police say two women and two men were shot and killed on June 7.
Police say two women and two men were shot and killed on June 7.(Portsmouth Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WWBT) - Portsmouth Police have announced a person of interest in connection to a shooting that killed four people earlier this month.

According to WVEC, police said they are looking for 36-year-old Latasha Taylor.

Two women and two men were shot and killed at a home in Portsmouth back on June 7 as the nation grappled with a surge in gun violence.

Police have not yet said what unfolded inside the house that led up to the shooting.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire

Latest News

Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg is one of eight state-run psychiatric hospitals that...
Virginia is spending millions to boost security at state-run mental hospitals
Virginia's pandemic eviction protections end Thursday.
News to Know for June 30: Eviction protections; Monkeypox; Crime report
Hundreds gathered to listen and express their concerns for the recent overturning of Roe V. Wade.
Community continues to gather in wake of SCOTUS ruling on Roe V. Wade
Community continues to gather in wake of SCOTUS ruling on Roe V. Wade
Community continues to gather in wake of SCOTUS ruling on Roe V. Wade