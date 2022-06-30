News to Know for June 30: Eviction protections; Monkeypox; Crime report

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Thursday:

Pandemic Eviction Protections End Today

The last of Virginia’s pandemic eviction protections will expire today.

That means landlords will have an easier time evicting people for non-payment.

Landlords no longer need to give you a 14-day non-payment notice. It’ll go down to five days, and then they can start the eviction process.

This doesn’t apply to subsidized housing.

Also, property managers of four units or more will no longer have to offer some kind of payment plan.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Will Be Sworn In

She will become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Jackson’s midday swearing-in ceremony coincides with the retirement of Justice Stephen Breyer.

He will step down after the court releases the last two rulings of its current term.

More Monkeypox Cases In Virginia

Health officials have confirmed five more Monkeypox cases here in Virginia. That brings the total number of cases to eight.

None of the new cases were reported locally.

With the virus surging nationwide, the U.S. will begin distributing nearly 300,000 Monkeypox vaccine doses in the coming weeks.

Attention Henrico Residents!

It’s your chance to voice your thoughts on potential improvements for Staples Mill Road.

VDOT is hosting a virtual public meeting today to go over what kind of improvements are needed on that road and other key streets near the Staples Mill Road Amtrak Station.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Crime Trends In The Commonwealth

(Lowell Rose)

A report from state police shows violent crime rose more than seven percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

Murders were up six and a half percent. While hate crimes fell 35 percent.

Burglaries also declined more than eight percent. Drug arrests fell by nearly half - in large part due to the decriminalization of marijuana.

Warm & Humid Thursday

Today will be a mostly sunny day. It will be humid through midday, but the humidity is expected to drop.

Lows will be in the mid-60s, high around 90.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.