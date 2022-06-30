Healthcare Pros
New laws to streamline processes for commercial, other drivers

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - New laws going into effect will streamline licensing processes for commercial and other drivers in Virginia.

One of the new laws will allow certified third-party testers to test people enrolled in a CDL training course offered by a community college or government entity. The change will offer more CDL testing options, especially for school bus drivers.

“Our enhanced processes will allow even more customers to quickly and safely advance through the licensing process whether it be in our office or through one of our trusted testing partners,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “This is particularly important for applicants in the high-demand commercial driving field and we are pleased to be able to expand service options.”

Applicants 18 years of age or older will no longer have to wait 15 days to retake the driver’s license or CDL knowledge exam. The reexamination fee has also been removed.

“The validity of a CDL road skills test certification has been extended from 60 days to six months, which allows customers more time to visit DMV to get their CDL after completing both their knowledge and skills tests,” a release said.

The new laws go into effect on July 1.

