New interim Midlothian District supervisor sworn in

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - The new interim Midlothian District supervisor was sworn in on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the board of supervisors approved Tara Carroll to fill the open seat.

Leslie Haley left the county to take the position as Virginia’s deputy attorney general for government operations and transactions.

Carroll will hold the office until a Nov. 8 special election.

“I’m excited to give back to a community that affords my family and I the excellent quality of life we enjoy in Midlothian,” Carroll said. “I’m also honored to have a role in guiding the future of the Midlothian District and enriching the lives of all Chesterfield County residents.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.