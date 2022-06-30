Healthcare Pros
Man charged with taking indecent liberties with child

Andrew Clinton Snead
Andrew Clinton Snead(Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POWHATAN Co., Va. (WWBT) - A man has been charged with taking indecent liberties with a child.

Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office arrested Andrew Clinton Snead, 36, on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a /child by a person in custodial or supervisory relationship.

He is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff’s office at (804) 598-5656.

