Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

“It was hard to believe!”: Henrico man wins $250,000 after using numbers he saw in a dream

The winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.
The winning numbers were 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19.(Virginia Lottery)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A dream came true for a Henrico man after he won thousands of dollars in the Virginia Lottery recently.

Alonzo Coleman bought his ticket from the Glenside Corner Mart.

While watching the June 11 drawing, Coleman looked down at his ticket and noticed the numbers 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19 come across the screen. That’s when he realized he’d matched the first six numbers - winning $250,000.

Coleman said that he selected those numbers because they came to him in a dream.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery said in a press release since Coleman split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers, and using the “Play Your Way” feature, he won the money on one of his sets of numbers.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire

Latest News

The Page County woman was charged back in January after making an oral threat at a Page County...
Amelia King charged with disorderly conduct following threat to Page County School Board
This agreement will bring additional mental health assessment and treatment services to all...
VT, JMU and VCU partner to provide greater mental health support to students
The pandemic has caused an increase in mental health concerns with teens.
Teen mental health issues increase during pandemic
VDH said the dashboard shows the number and rate of emergency department visits from 2016-2022.
VDH launches firearm injuries dashboard