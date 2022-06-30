“It was hard to believe!”: Henrico man wins $250,000 after using numbers he saw in a dream

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A dream came true for a Henrico man after he won thousands of dollars in the Virginia Lottery recently.

Alonzo Coleman bought his ticket from the Glenside Corner Mart.

While watching the June 11 drawing, Coleman looked down at his ticket and noticed the numbers 13-14-15-16-17-18 and the Bonus Ball 19 come across the screen. That’s when he realized he’d matched the first six numbers - winning $250,000.

Coleman said that he selected those numbers because they came to him in a dream.

“It was hard to believe!” he told Lottery officials. “It still hasn’t hit me yet!”

Virginia Lottery said in a press release since Coleman split his $2 wager four ways when he bought the ticket, he had four sets of numbers, and using the “Play Your Way” feature, he won the money on one of his sets of numbers.

