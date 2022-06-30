In-person visitation suspended at 2 correctional centers due to COVID outbreaks

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at two Virginia correctional centers due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

There will be no in-person or video visitations at Baskerville Correctional Center through July 9.

In-person visitations have also been suspended at Haynesville Correctional Center until July 8.

“We appreciate your patience and will resume normal operations at this facility as soon as possible,” the Virginia Department of Corrections said in a release.

