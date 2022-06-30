Healthcare Pros
In-person visitation suspended at 2 correctional centers due to COVID outbreaks

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In-person visitation has been temporarily suspended at two Virginia correctional centers due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

There will be no in-person or video visitations at Baskerville Correctional Center through July 9.

In-person visitations have also been suspended at Haynesville Correctional Center until July 8.

“We appreciate your patience and will resume normal operations at this facility as soon as possible,” the Virginia Department of Corrections said in a release.

