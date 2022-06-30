Healthcare Pros
Diamond District finalists meet deadline to submit proposals

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officials confirmed that all three finalists met Tuesday’s deadline to submit proposals for the Diamond District.

Now that the proposals are in, the city is on the clock to decide which development team will transform the area off Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The city is expected to choose a firm in July.

The goal is to have the project in front of the City Council for approval this fall.

