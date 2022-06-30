Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Daycare owner arrested after small children found wandering in backyard near pool

Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.
Tracy Barr, 47, is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.(McPherson County)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A daycare provider in Kansas was charged after the young children she was watching were found unsupervised wandering near a neighboring backyard pool.

The McPherson Police Department said Tracy Barr, 47, was also under the influence at the time. Barr is charged with aggravated endangering a child and driving under the influence.

State records show that Barr owns the Golden Explorers daycare facility.

On Wednesday morning, officers responded to a call about unsupervised young children and a dog in someone’s backyard near a pool. When officers arrived, they found four children between the ages of 2 and 5 years old, along with a dog.

Officers determined the children had left the Golden Explorers daycare and walked to the yard with the pool.

Police said the children were taken into protective custody and later released to their parents.

Barr was booked into the McPherson County Jail with bond set at $13,750.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Police say they have a person in custody.
Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
This Richmond Public Schools bus was left charred after the fire on Wednesday, June 29.
Richmond school buses damaged beyond repair in two-alarm fire

Latest News

On Thursday, a Jeep carrying seven people was being pursued by Border Patrol agents when it...
Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt
Pharmacies limit emergency contraceptives; demand surges after overturning of Roe v. Wade
Pharmacies limit emergency contraceptives; demand surges after overturning of Roe v. Wade
Photo depicting jail cell bars
In-person visitation suspended at 2 correctional centers due to COVID outbreaks
Police say an 8-year-old boy was found in a rainwater sewer more than a week after going missing.
8-year-old boy found in sewer after missing for more than a week
A woman holds a sign saying "stop abortion now," at a protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court...
Judge to block Florida abortion ban; Kentucky ban on hold