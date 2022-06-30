Healthcare Pros
Construction underway for new AutoZone distribution center in New Kent

The $185 million project is bringing 350 plus jobs to the area.
The $185 million project is bringing 350 plus jobs to the area.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin was in New Kent County for the groundbreaking of a new AutoZone distribution center.

The $185 million project is bringing 350 plus jobs to the area.

It is expected to be about 800 thousand square feet and will operate as both a distribution center and import facility.

