Construction underway for new AutoZone distribution center in New Kent
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Glenn Youngkin was in New Kent County for the groundbreaking of a new AutoZone distribution center.
The $185 million project is bringing 350 plus jobs to the area.
It is expected to be about 800 thousand square feet and will operate as both a distribution center and import facility.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.