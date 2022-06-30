Community continues to gather in wake of SCOTUS ruling on Roe V. Wade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In the days following the bombshell overturning of Roe V. Wade, hundreds gathered outside Marcus-David Peter Circle to hold a vigil to honor those who contributed to the fight for abortion rights.

“I’m pissed, I have never been this angry in my entire life,” Victoria Kummings, one of the organizers said into a megaphone, Wednesday night.

Advocates for abortion rights stood off of monument avenue with signs, ready to listen to those who are concerned for their rights here in Virginia and for others across the country.

“We’re here having a vigil to just talk about all the complicated feelings we’ve been having since Friday,” Kummings said. “This decision is absolutely disgusting and its takes away our rights and anybody’s rights with a uterus so we’re here to have a night of reflection on it.”

Candles that were passed out were later lit in honor of those who fought for abortion rights close to 50-years-ago.

Organizers said the vigil was also to honor the lives that will be lost due to the court’s decision.

“Just in remembrance of everything that’s going on and all the lives that we have lost,” Caylor Bell, with RVA feminism said. “All the people who have come before us to make this fight happen and for those that we are going to continue to lose at the hands of what’s being decided and what’s being implemented in states across the country.”

Even those who are not directly impacted continued to come out.

“I’m out here to like show support for my sister, my mom, everyone, and my friends,” Cameron Legayada, said.

Organizers of the event said that’s the support they’ll continue to need to make sure abortion rights do not change in Virginia.

“We can just build those relationships, share stories, and really understand where everyone is coming from so that way going forward we have that strength and we have that pillar of the community keeping us moving forward,” Bell said.

Organizers said another event will be held this coming Friday.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.