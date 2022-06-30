Charges dismissed for RPD officers charged for actions during city’s 2020 civil unrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The two Richmond police officers charged for actions during the city’s unrest in 2020 have been dismissed.

The two officers were previously charged with assault and battery for an alleged incident on May 31, 2020.

Commonwealth Attorney Colette McEachin said both parties agreed to participate in a facilitated Restorative Justice process, which was successful, allowing the charges to be dismissed. Each officer completed over 100 hours of community service as part of the process.

The protests began in May after the police officer killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and lasted for weeks. In the first few days, Mayor Stoney issued a curfew as the protests turned violent and clashes between protesters and police began.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.