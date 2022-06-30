CDC: Lyme disease cases in Virginia are higher than reported

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that many people are heading outdoors, it is wise to keep Lyme disease in mind.

Virginia is considered a “high incidence state” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The commonwealth usually reports more than 1,000 cases each year, but the CDC estimates that the actual number is six-times higher.

The sometimes debilitating disease is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected blacklegged ticks.

“It’s clear that the tick is pretty well established in a good part of the state,” Jeffrey Wilson, assistant professor at UVA, said.

Wilson says you can protect yourself from these ticks by wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, light-colored clothing, and spray permethrin on your shoes and clothes.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.