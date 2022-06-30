Amelia King charged with disorderly conduct following threat to Page County School Board

Healthcare Pros
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2022
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Amelia King appeared in court Thursday in Page County and received amended charges.

The Page County woman was charged back in January after making an oral threat at a Page County School Board meeting.

During the public comment period, King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children will not come to school on Monday with a mask on. Alright? That’s not happening. And I will bring every single gun loaded and ready.”

The school board cut her off for exceeding her three minutes and she responded with “I’ll see you all on Monday.”

The judge ruled that the case was facts sufficient but amended the charge from an oral threat to a school employee to disorderly conduct.

She received one year of deferred probation and must complete 20 hours of community service by December 29.

King’s case was continued to June 2023 when they will meet again to determine if the case will be dismissed.

The judge said both sides were well-argued and the video speaks for itself.

