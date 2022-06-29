Woman dead, 2 juveniles injured in Chesterfield stabbing

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield.

At 12:25 p.m., officers were called to the 10300 block of Iron Mill Road for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

At the scene, officers found a woman, Bonnie S. Hobson, 39, with life-threatening injuries. Two juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries were also found.

Hobson was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

A man, who all three victims knew, was found by police and detained. Charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

