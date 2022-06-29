Healthcare Pros
What fireworks are legal in Virginia?

VA Fire Marshal urges people to leave the fireworks to the professionals this 4th of July
By Emily Pasquinelli
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As the Fourth of July weekend quickly approaches, the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) is urging Virginians to leave the fireworks to the professionals.

The Virginia Department of Fire Programs (VDFP) says that generally, any firework that explodes, moves on the ground or in the air, or shoots a projectile is illegal in the Commonwealth.

In preparation for the Fourth of July, the SFMO, local fire marshals and local law enforcement will patrol retail locations to make sure that no illegal fireworks are being sold. Last year, more than 10,000 non-permissible fireworks were confiscated.

There are, however, “permissible fireworks” that can be legally sold and used within the state. The VDFP has a list of these on its website.

For those that want to use permissible fireworks for their Independence Day celebrations, the SFMO has outlined a list of safety procedures:

  • Check local ordinances on the use of fireworks.
  • Fireworks can only be used on private property with the consent of the owner.
  • Never use fireworks indoors or while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
  • Ensure adequate distance from people, buildings, or flammable material.
  • Have a garden hose or other water source in case of fire.
  • Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
  • Never hold the fireworks in your hand while lighting them.
  • Never point fireworks at a person.

The sale, possession, or use of non-permissible fireworks is a Class I misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $2,500 or up to a year in jail.

