Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, a little warmer but still pleasant

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It stays dry the next few days but temperatures slowly going up.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some scattered late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny. isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

