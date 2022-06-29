Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Sunny, a little warmer but still pleasant

Typical summer weather returns for late in the week
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It stays dry the next few days but temperatures slowly going up.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some scattered late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny. isolated showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, high around 90. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide near South 13th Avenue and...
‘It’s just too close to home’: Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Hopewell
The incident happened in the area of East Randolph Road and Rev C.W. Harris Street on June 28.
Train crashes into tanker truck in Hopewell

Latest News

Forecast: Heating up later this week
A widespread line of severe storms called a derecho struck Virginia late on the evening of June...
Wednesday marks a decade since devastating mid-Atlantic derecho
Forecast: Heating up later this week
Forecast: Heating up later this week
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and cooler with low humidity
Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and cooler with low humidity