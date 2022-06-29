Virginia Tech to face Pitt, Wake, UVA for 2023-26 seasons

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ACC has announced a new football scheduling model that will go into effect beginning with the 2023 season.

In 2023, the ACC will adopt a 3-5-5 football scheduling model and all 14 schools will compete in one division.



Teams will play 3 primary opponents annually + face the other 10 teams twice during the 4-year cycle, once at home and once on the road.



📰: https://t.co/7cvsuH48j3 pic.twitter.com/ne5TjwtfYd — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) June 28, 2022

Virginia Tech will face Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest.

The Hokies will play the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle - once at home and once on the road.

This new schedule eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal divisions - so all 14 schools will be competing in one division.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.