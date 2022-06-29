Healthcare Pros
Virginia Tech to face Pitt, Wake, UVA for 2023-26 seasons

By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 29, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ACC has announced a new football scheduling model that will go into effect beginning with the 2023 season.

Virginia Tech will face Pitt, Virginia and Wake Forest.

The Hokies will play the other 10 league teams twice during the four-year cycle - once at home and once on the road.

This new schedule eliminates the Atlantic and Coastal divisions - so all 14 schools will be competing in one division.

