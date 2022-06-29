Virginia ABC stores open until 6 p.m. on Independence Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia ABC stores will remain open for the 4th of July, but will operate under reduced hours.

Customers can still come in and buy spirits, mixers, and Virginia wines to stock up for Independence Day celebrations, but stores will be closing by 6 p.m.

All ABC stores will operate under normal hours through the weekend and on July 3 and July 5. Customers also have the option to order products online and use ABC’s curbside pickup or delivery services.

ABC wants to remind Virginians to celebrate the 4th of July responsibly and never drink and drive.

