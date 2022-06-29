Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

UVA researchers looking into continuous glucose monitors

UVA Health (FILE)
UVA Health (FILE)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers with UVA Health say they are uncovering a unique way for diabetics and hypoglycemics to monitor blood sugar.

“Essentially, what we did was complete what’s called a pilot study,” Endocrinologist and Doctor Meaghan Stumpf said.

Researchers looked at if a continuous glucose monitor, which doesn’t require fingerstick blood, could be accurate for hemodialysis therapy patients.

“We found in our small study that they seem to be reasonably accurate,” Stumpf said.

These devices do not have FDA approval, but Dr. Stumpf believes their findings are a good first step. She says, in some cases, a physicians can advise a patient to use off-label medication or equipment. Until the continuous glucose monitor receives FDA approval, this is the plan of action.

“We’re excited about this because I think patients who are on hemodialysis and have end-stage kidney disease often struggle with rapid swings in their blood sugars from very low to very high, and I think that this is important work in making progress towards having devices that are reliable for those patients so that they can they can manage their diabetes more safely,” Stumpf said.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide near South 13th Avenue and...
‘It’s just too close to home’: Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Hopewell
The incident happened in the area of East Randolph Road and Rev C.W. Harris Street on June 28.
Train crashes into tanker truck in Hopewell

Latest News

Hopewell City Schools said it would move to a phone-free zone policy for middle and high school...
Hopewell Schools phone-free zone policy for middle, high school students
A widespread line of severe storms called a derecho struck Virginia late on the evening of June...
Wednesday marks a decade since devastating mid-Atlantic derecho
Chesterfield Firefighter dies
Chesterfield Fire, childhood friend speak out in honor of firefighter who died while off-duty
Chesterfield Fire, childhood friend speak out in honor of firefighter who died while off-duty
Chesterfield Fire, childhood friend speak out in honor of firefighter who died while off-duty
Hopewell Schools phone-free zone policy for middle, high school students
Hopewell Schools phone-free zone policy for middle, high school students