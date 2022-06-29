Healthcare Pros
RPS bus repair garage ‘total loss’ after large fire

The fire happened at a bus repair garage belonging to RPS
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire crews are responding to a large building fire that broke out on Wednesday morning.

According to Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras, the fire broke out at a bus repair garage on the 1900 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Multiple 911 calls came from inside and outside the building, and everyone was able to get out safely.

Kamras said four to five buses were destroyed, and the building is a total loss.

RPS has been leasing the building for roughly 20 years.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

