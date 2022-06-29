Healthcare Pros
Police seek information after man hit by vehicle while riding bike

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for information about a hit-and-run that happened in Henrico last week.

On June 19 just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Quater Mill Road and Copper Creek Lane for the report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who told them he was traveling westbound on Quater Mill Road when the driver of a car traveling east turned north onto Copper Creek Lane in front of him.

This caused the bicyclist to crash into the ear of the car, and throw him off the bicycle and into the intersection.

Police said the car left the area towards Mayland Drive, and describe it as a possible 2010 maroon sedan with a dirty appearance. The car is missing a piece of the right rear brake light.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

