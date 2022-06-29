Police seek information after man hit by vehicle while riding bike

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police are asking for information about a hit-and-run that happened in Henrico last week.

Henrico Police is seeking the public's assistance in a hit and run crash on June 19 involving a vehicle vs bicyclist.

Anyone with info is encouraged to contact Off. Hazelgrove at 804-501-5000. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or online at https://t.co/nrAlyteHF3. pic.twitter.com/PsOqW5E2pX — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 29, 2022

On June 19 just before 4 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Quater Mill Road and Copper Creek Lane for the report of a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a man who told them he was traveling westbound on Quater Mill Road when the driver of a car traveling east turned north onto Copper Creek Lane in front of him.

This caused the bicyclist to crash into the ear of the car, and throw him off the bicycle and into the intersection.

Police said the car left the area towards Mayland Drive, and describe it as a possible 2010 maroon sedan with a dirty appearance. The car is missing a piece of the right rear brake light.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

