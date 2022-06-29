Healthcare Pros
Police: Person injured after bullet hits vehicle, shatters glass

No arrests have been made.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the Hope Village Apartment complex for a reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police said a bullet came down and hit a vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and hit the victim.

The person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

