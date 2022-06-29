Police: Person injured after bullet hits vehicle, shatters glass
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating after a person was injured Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the Hope Village Apartment complex for a reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police said a bullet came down and hit a vehicle, causing the glass to shatter and hit the victim.
The person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.