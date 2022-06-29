Healthcare Pros
Person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle

The crash happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Skipwith Road.
A person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Henrico County Wednesday morning.

The crash involving a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Broad Street (Rt. 250) and Skipwith Road.

Police said a person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Broad Street westbound is down to one lane while the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

