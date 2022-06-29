Person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle
The crash happened at the intersection of Broad Street and Skipwith Road.
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Henrico County Wednesday morning.
The crash involving a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Broad Street (Rt. 250) and Skipwith Road.
Police said a person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Broad Street westbound is down to one lane while the crash is being investigated.
