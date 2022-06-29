Person critically injured after crash involving motorcycle

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened in Henrico County Wednesday morning.

🚧Traffic Alert: HPD is on scene investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist at the intersection of Broad Street (Rt. 250) & Skipwith Road. A patient was transported with critical injuries. Broad westbound is down to one lane while the crash is investigated. pic.twitter.com/L4XTqK7Ykq — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 29, 2022

The crash involving a motorcycle happened at the intersection of Broad Street (Rt. 250) and Skipwith Road.

Police said a person was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Broad Street westbound is down to one lane while the crash is being investigated.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

