Person airlifted to hospital following crash on I-95

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95.

The single-vehicle crash happened near the Henrico and Hanover line on I-95 north near mile marker 85 on Wednesday.

Med-flight landed at the scene to help a person seriously injured in the crash.

Several lane closures were in place due to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

