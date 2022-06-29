Healthcare Pros
Person airlifted to hospital following crash on I-95

Virginia State Police said a person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95.
Virginia State Police said a person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95.(WVIR)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police said a person was airlifted to the hospital following a crash on Interstate 95.

The single-vehicle crash happened near the Henrico and Hanover line on I-95 north near mile marker 85 on Wednesday.

Med-flight landed at the scene to help a person seriously injured in the crash.

Several lane closures were in place due to the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

