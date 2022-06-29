One person, vehicle shot in north Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in north Richmond overnight Wednesday.

Police say that man was hit by bullets along North Avenue around midnight, and was taken to the hospital. A parked vehicle was also shot. No one was inside.

Officers have not released any information about a potential suspect. If you know anything that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

