One person, vehicle shot in north Richmond

Police are still searching for a suspect
Police are asking for anyone with information about an overnight shooting on North Avenue to come forward(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to recover after he was shot in north Richmond overnight Wednesday.

Police say that man was hit by bullets along North Avenue around midnight, and was taken to the hospital. A parked vehicle was also shot. No one was inside.

Officers have not released any information about a potential suspect. If you know anything that could help, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

