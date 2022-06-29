News to Know for June 29: Hopewell Schools phone-free zone; Noise ordinance; 10 years since Derecho

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Wednesday:

Hopewell Schools New Policy

The school district has announced a new policy when it comes to cell phones in the classrooms.

When classes start on July 25th, students at Hopewell High and Carter G. Woodson Middle will have to lock up their phones inside a pouch.

The district will provide the pouches, but students have to bring them to school every day.

Phones have to be in those pouches from the times they enter until they leave.

The district says it hopes this will enhance student learning, culture, and safety at school.

Tragic Story in Chesterfield

An 18-month-old boy is dead after police say his father left him in a hot car for hours.

Officers say they believe the father discovered the boy was still in the car after driving home from work.

They found the boy’s body inside of a home. While searching the area they also found the father dead from what they believe is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Richmond Noise Ordinance

Mayor Levar Stoney and city council members are moving forward with proposed changes to the city’s noise ordinance.

It would affect restaurants, outdoor music, and even how people protest in the city.

The new ordinance would limit sounds to 65 decibels around schools, religious establishments, and health care facilities during most of the day. That includes around Planned Parenthood and other pregnancy centers.

Any violation charges would be civil and no longer criminal. The first offense is $50 and it goes up from there.

A full vote by city council is expected in September.

10 Years Since Derecho

Today marks 10 years since the deadly Derecho.

On June 29, 2012, a destructive line of severe thunderstorms hit Virginia. It killed 22 people and knocked out power to five million.

Widespread reports of wind damage were the result of hurricane force winds across the mid-Atlantic. (NOAA)

The line of severe storms began in Iowa and quickly raced to the southeast, packing hurricane-force wind gusts.

Sunny & Warm Wednesday

It stays dry the next few days but temperatures slowly go up. Today will be mostly sunny with low humidity.

Lows near 60, highs in the mid-80s.

