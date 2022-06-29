Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man suspected of killing wife, turning himself in; victim’s body found in car

David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the...
David Mitchell, 52, is charged with first-degree murder after police say he walked into the jail with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:43 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife after investigators say he turned himself in for the crime.

Police say 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the El Paso County Jail just after 1 p.m. Friday with the intention of turning himself in for having killed his wife, 44-year-old Melody Horton.

Horton’s body was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. It’s unclear how the vehicle got to the building, but it is possible Mitchell drove it there, KKTV reports.

Detectives say the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree murder.

Police say the cause and manner of Horton’s death will be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide near South 13th Avenue and...
‘It’s just too close to home’: Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Hopewell
The incident happened in the area of East Randolph Road and Rev C.W. Harris Street on June 28.
Train crashes into tanker truck in Hopewell

Latest News

No arrests have been made.
Police: Person injured after bullet hits vehicle, shatters glass
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat