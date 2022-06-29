Hopewell Schools phone-free zone policy for middle, high school students

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Schools said it would move to a phone-free zone policy for middle and high school students.

The division said phones will not be out or used while at school and that the move is a step to “enhance student learning, culture, and safety at school.”

The move was approved unanimously at the May school board meeting.

“While we have attempted to accommodate student phones over the years and limit their use, we are finding that they are causing much more harm than help during the school day,” the division said in a social media post.

Starting at the beginning of the school year, Carter G. Woodson Middle and Hopewell High School will implement a pouch system for any phones brought to school.

The division said students would put their phones in the locking pouch, which is provided by the school, as they go into the building, and they will be able to unlock the phones when they leave for safety and convenience outside of the school day.

