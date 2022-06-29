Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hopewell Schools phone-free zone policy for middle, high school students

Hopewell City Schools said it would move to a phone-free zone policy for middle and high school...
Hopewell City Schools said it would move to a phone-free zone policy for middle and high school students.((SOURCE: NBC 12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell City Schools said it would move to a phone-free zone policy for middle and high school students.

The division said phones will not be out or used while at school and that the move is a step to “enhance student learning, culture, and safety at school.”

The move was approved unanimously at the May school board meeting.

“While we have attempted to accommodate student phones over the years and limit their use, we are finding that they are causing much more harm than help during the school day,” the division said in a social media post.

Starting at the beginning of the school year, Carter G. Woodson Middle and Hopewell High School will implement a pouch system for any phones brought to school.

The division said students would put their phones in the locking pouch, which is provided by the school, as they go into the building, and they will be able to unlock the phones when they leave for safety and convenience outside of the school day.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
Chesterfield Firefighter dies
Chesterfield firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course

Latest News

Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
A widespread line of severe storms called a derecho struck Virginia late on the evening of June...
Wednesday marks a decade since devastating mid-Atlantic derecho
We're taking a look back at some of the highlights from our "Acts of Kindness" stories from the...
Acts of Kindness: Our favorite stories of 2022 so far