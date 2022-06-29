Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Diamond District finalists meet deadline to submit proposals

The city is expected to choose a firm in July.
The city is expected to choose a firm in July.(Richmond City Government)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond officials confirmed that all three finalists met Tuesday’s deadline to submit proposals for the Diamond District.

Now that the proposals are in, the city is on the clock to decide which development team will transform the area off Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

The city is expected to choose a firm in July.

The goal is to have the project in front of the City Council for approval this fall.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
The Hopewell Police Department is investigating a double homicide near South 13th Avenue and...
‘It’s just too close to home’: Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Hopewell
The incident happened in the area of East Randolph Road and Rev C.W. Harris Street on June 28.
Train crashes into tanker truck in Hopewell

Latest News

Here’s our list of events in Central Virginia celebrating the 4th.
Independence Day events in Central Va.
Virginia ABC will stay open until 6 p.m. on the 4th of July.
Virginia ABC stores open until 6 p.m. on Independence Day
New kindergartners will learn about bus safety and practice getting on and off the bus.
CCPS program to help new students prepare for bus riding
A New Chipotle store opened in Ashland this week.
Chipotle opens its first Ashland location