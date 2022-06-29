Healthcare Pros
Chipotle opens its first Ashland location

A New Chipotle store opened in Ashland this week.
By Emily Pasquinelli
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland community is celebrating the grand opening of a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Wednesday. Ashland’s burrito lovers are in luck as this is the first Chipotle location to open in the area.

The popular Tex-Mex restaurant features a “Chipotlane,” which is a drive-thru lane that allows customers to pick up mobile orders from their cars. Additionally, the first 50 customers to eat at this new location are being welcomed with complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.

This location is open every day from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 703-A England Street, Ashland, VA 23005. This location is also still hiring.

