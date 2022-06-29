Chipotle opens its first Ashland location

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - The Ashland community is celebrating the grand opening of a new Chipotle Mexican Grill on Wednesday. Ashland’s burrito lovers are in luck as this is the first Chipotle location to open in the area.

The popular Tex-Mex restaurant features a “Chipotlane,” which is a drive-thru lane that allows customers to pick up mobile orders from their cars. Additionally, the first 50 customers to eat at this new location are being welcomed with complimentary Chipotle Goods merchandise.

This location is open every day from 10:45 a.m.-10 p.m.

The restaurant is located at 703-A England Street, Ashland, VA 23005. This location is also still hiring.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12′s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.