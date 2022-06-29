Healthcare Pros
CCPS program to help new students prepare for bus riding

New kindergartners will learn about bus safety and practice getting on and off the bus.
By Emily Pasquinelli
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield County Public Schools is inviting families of new kindergarteners and pre-K students to register for the“My First School Bus” program.

This initiative will teach kids about bus safety and help get them acquainted with riding the bus.

The program, run by CCPS on the Go, is a partnership between One CCPS, Chesterfield County Public Library, and Chesterfield County Police. Sessions will be held throughout July at numerous libraries across the county.

Registration opens two weeks before each session and is required in order to attend. Families can register here.

