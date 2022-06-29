CCPS program to help new students prepare for bus riding

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT)- Chesterfield County Public Schools is inviting families of new kindergarteners and pre-K students to register for the“My First School Bus” program.

This initiative will teach kids about bus safety and help get them acquainted with riding the bus.

The program, run by CCPS on the Go, is a partnership between One CCPS, Chesterfield County Public Library, and Chesterfield County Police. Sessions will be held throughout July at numerous libraries across the county.

New K & PK students can get acquainted with a school bus and learn about bus safety at My First School Bus July 18-20, 22 & 25-29. This is a partnership of #oneCCPS, @CCPLVA and @CCPDVa. Registration is required and begins two weeks before each event at https://t.co/6Rsz9OiIKv. pic.twitter.com/oVcDGeRDXu — Chesterfield Schools (@ccpsinfo) June 28, 2022

Registration opens two weeks before each session and is required in order to attend. Families can register here.

