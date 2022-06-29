Healthcare Pros
Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat

Russians are ramping up attacks on Ukraine. (Source: CNN/POOL/FACEBOOK/INSTAGRAM/MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS OF UKRAINE/TELEGRAM/ZELENSKYY OFFICIAL/AFP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MADRID (AP) - President Joe Biden says that the U.S. is enhancing its force posture in Europe for the long haul to bolster regional security after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Biden outlined the plan during a meeting with NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg at the opening of the alliance’s annual leaders summit in Madrid.

Biden says “NATO is strong and united, and the steps we’re taking during this summit, we’re going to further augment our collective strength.“

Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending two additional F-35 fighter jet squadrons to the United Kingdom. He said the U.S. will send more “air defense and other capabilities” to Germany and Italy.

